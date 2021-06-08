Kid Rock Uses Homophobic Slur on Camera During Bar Performance

✖

Kid Rock was caught on camera using a homophobic slur during a performance at a Smithville, Tennessee bar Saturday night. The singer exploded when he saw members of his audience taking their phones out while he was singing at FishLipz Bar & Grill. It was the latest on-stage controversy for the singer, who was taken off the stage at his own Nashville bar in November 2019 after he went on an apparently drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.

In the new footage, which TMZ published on Monday, Kid Rock looked right into one audience member's phone and flipped the middle finger. "F— your iPhone, yeah," the "All Summer Long" singer yelled. He later yelled at the audience, "You f—ing f—s with your iPhones out!" He continued mocking fans for recording the performance and pointed to his crotch. Sources told TMZ that security at the venue was telling the crowd not to film the performance. Rock has not publicly commented on the new video.

This is not the first time Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was caught on camera during an on-stage rant. In November 2019, Kid Rock went on a rant about Winfrey, Behar, and Kathie Lee Gifford while performing at Kid Rock's Big A— Honky Tonk in Nashville. "I’m like, Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar, they can suck d— sideways," Rock told the crowd while holding a drink in his hand. "F— Oprah Winfrey and f— Kathie Lee Gifford." He also told the crowd he is not racist and would tell anyone who accuses him of being so to "f— off, sideways."

The video showed Rock being removed from the stage by security. After the video went viral, Rock defended himself in a profanity-filled statement. That tirade came about a year after Rock called Behar a "b—" on live television during a Fox & Friends appearance. That led to him being removed as grand marshal for the 2018 Nashville Christmas parade.

Rock also made headlines last month when his bar hosted Morgan Wallen's first performance since Wallen's racist slur controversy. In February, Wallen was caught on camera using the n-word while walking home. Wallen has since been disqualified from awards shows, had his recording contract suspended, and his music removed from country radio stations. In May though, Wallen took the stage at Rock's bar, where he performed "Wasted on You" and "Whiskey Glasses." Rock was also there that night and performed "Picture," the song he recorded with Sheryl Crow.