Kid Rock No Longer Grand Marshal of Nashville Christmas Parade Following Controversial Remarks

Kid Rock is no longer the Grand Marshal of Nashville Christmas Parade after he called The View co-host Joy Behar a “b–” on Fox & Friends Friday morning.

According to The Tennessean, the organizers of Saturday’s parade have instead invited James Shaw Jr., who was hailed a hero for his actions during a shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House in April.

The decision came after a spokesperson for Nashville Mayor David Briley said he might not attend if Kid Rock was still grand marshal. After that statement was released, the organizers — Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee Holiday Productions — said they will not include Kid Rock in the event.

“The 65th Nashville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 1 will not feature Kid Rock, who had previously volunteered to serve as its Grand Marshal. Parade organizers feel that the grand marshal should personify the spirit of the Nashville community and have invited James Shaw, Jr., who became a community hero after stopping a shooting at a local Waffle House earlier this year, to be honored,” the statement read. “The parade is a fun family tradition that also raises money for worthy charitable causes. We appreciate the hundreds of community volunteers who are working hard to make this year’s parade another great event.”

Tootsie’s, a Lower Broadway honky-tonk bar, is also a sponsor of the event, but owner Steve Smith was not listed on the statement. Smith is a partner with Kid Rock for another bar in Nashville.

On Friday morning, Kid Rock went on Fox & Friends to complain about political correctness. In his remarks, he also used a derogatory term to describe Behar.

“God forbid you say something a little bit wrong, you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this that and another. People need to calm down get a little less politically correct,” Rock said on live television from his Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. “I would say, ‘love everybody,’ except I’d say, ‘screw that Joy Behar b—.’”

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy told Rock he could not use that language on the morning show. Doocy later told viewers the network does not agree with the musician and apologized.

A few hours later on The View, Behar took the high road and invited Rock to be on the show.

“Well, all I can say is, this b— and these b—es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar said. “What does it say about me that he feels the need to say that, though? Who am I? I’m just a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots?”

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Richie, has a home in the White Creek area of Nashville and has been a supporter of President Donald Trump. In August, he courted controversy by reportedly yelling “F– Colin Karpernick” during a concert in Iowa.

