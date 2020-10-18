✖

Musician Kid Rock is not a fan of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. He showed this by aiming at the man with a strongly-worded tweet. He posted a photo of the CEO and then added a straightforward message that showcased his feelings about the tech executive.

"Look at this b— a— mother f—er! [nerd face emoji] Have a great weekend. Kid Rock," the musician tweeted on Saturday. His post followed news surfacing that the Senate Judiciary Committee would subpoena him. Twitter had blocked links to two New York Post articles about Democratic candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter. The articles contained contain email correspondence — allegedly from Hunter Biden — that claim to show he had introduced his father to an executive at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

According to The Verge, Republican senators call for Dorsey to testify about the blocked links on Oct. 23. They have referred to his decision as "election interference." Twitter originally justified the decision to block the links by tweeting about a policy against distributing hacked information: "The policy, established in 2018, prohibits the use of our service to distribute content obtained without authorization. "We don’t want to incentivize hacking by allowing Twitter to be used as distribution for possibly illegally obtained materials."

"This is election interference, and we are 19 days out from an election," said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. "Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of corruption of one of the two candidates for president." Twitter declined to provide a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

Following the decision by Twitter to block the links, President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in North Carolina. He threatened to strip companies such as Twitter of their Section 230 protections. He said that he believes in the press's freedom, but he said that big tech companies could do as they please without fear of being sued. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign released a statement disputing the New York Post reports.

“The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story,” said spokesman Andrew Bates in a statement. "They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials. Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place."