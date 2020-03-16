Kid Rock’s Fans Weigh in After His Nashville Bar Refuses to Shut Down to Help Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

On Sunday, it was announced that Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville was refusing to close down. The news came straight from the bar’s owner, Steve Smith, after Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced his plans to shut down all bars in the city’s tourist-friendly Lower Broadway area in response to coronavirus concerns.

“Unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses,” Smith said in a statement. “We are compassionate with those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all who are helping manage the crisis as the entire world addresses the outbreak.”

Fans of Kid Rock were quick to weigh in on the decision to stay open. While some were against the idea outright, others were adamantly in favor. Despite the fact that the Tennessee Department of Health recently reported 39 cases of coronavirus in the state, with 17 in Davidson County alone, which is where Nashville is.

Kudos to @KidRock 👌🏻🤙🏻 — Matt Colvin is a Butthole 💭 (@Spicoli1981) March 16, 2020

“People still need to eat… and have limited access, but this came up so fast that some of us did not have time to stock up, and when we did a lot of our food & necessities were not available,” wrote one commenter, adding, “go Kid Rock!!!”

“I guess we need to come down there, because in Ohio our governor shut all bars and restaurants down, but oh no he is keeping the election polls open Tuesday,” wrote another. “Keep it up Kid Rock stay open.”

was there during business hours, all cups and utensils are disposable, staff is in gloves and masks, by choice, half the building had already closed, everything was being thrown away or washed at close, as well. Managers were wiping down all entrances, including the elevators… — Brooke Murphy (@Brooke_M10) March 16, 2020

“Love you Kid Rock – Stand your ground and keep on rocking , hell yeah.”

“You don’t have to go [to] his bar if you don’t want to. He’s open for those who want to go. Isn’t that simple enough?”

We’re 11 days behind Italy… but 3 days ahead of our government being run out of Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock and Roll Steakhouse. — Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) March 16, 2020

“[You’re] worried about the money your making and NOT the people who are coming into your establishment? Are you NUTS, Kid Rock? People are more important than YOUR money your making CLOSE IT DOWN….. Or limit your hours.”

“That’s not very neighborly. Doesn’t he care about people or money?”

Closing Kid Rock’s Mothagrabbin’ Skankydank Slophole — or whatever it’s called— alone will probably prevent the spread of all kinds of viruses. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) March 15, 2020

“Turn on UV lights inside after closing time allow the UV lights to kill all surface’s of pathogens, install UV lights in the recirculating air ducts to sterilize the air.”

“Beyond extreme measures that are not made lightly, be responsible this is not a joke or test we are Italy [in] 3 weeks.”

Hey, Nashville! We love you and need you, so GET YOUR sh*t together and close your bars and stop group gatherings. You’re being the only stupid place in the country, so congrats. CLOSE and social distance yourselves. Kid Rock being a jerk off. #Nashville — FranceG (@FranGenaroNYC) March 16, 2020

“Well if you’re not gonna hear the warnings of the CDC [or] your mayor, then get the virus.”

“We are in a very tragic situation. We need strength to get through this and the tornado to be strong again.”

I think we can all agree that anybody who is going to Kid Rock’s bar at this point, probably deserves what they get. — Bill Wetzel (@billthebutcher2) March 16, 2020

“Be smart people and limit being around lots of people.”

“That’s really f-ed up! Take into consideration the other people you could possibly infect! It could be your mother, grandma, or spouse, that you lose because of your stupidity.”