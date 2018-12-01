Kid Rock Admits Defeat After Nashville Christmas Parade Goes on Without Him

Kid Rock has spoken out after the Nashville Christmas Parade continued on without him as grand marshal.

The 47-year-old “All Summer Long” singer was replaced from the honorary position after he called The View personality Joy Behar a “b—” on live TV during a Fox News interview. He was replaced by James Shaw Jr., the man who disarmed the gunman who committed a mass shooting at a local Waffle House back in April.

After trying to get reinstated, Kid Rock and his team failed. Shaw went on to serve as grand marshal without any further kinks. The musician then shared a selfie with his grandaughter in an attempt to move on from the parade controversy.

“Well folks, it is official…My parade has been rained on!” he wrote. “But in the end, it is not about me. It is about the kids and the wonderful work they do at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Either way, myself, family and especially my granddaughter, are gonna enjoy today. Sending well wishes for a break in the rain and a successful parade. I love Nashville and the people she holds.

He then added, “But remember…Rock n Roll Never Forgets!!,” in reference to the 1976 Bog Segar & The Silver Bullet Band song “Rock and Roll Never Forgets.”

This is the second time the “Bawitdaba” rapper has spoken up about the backlash. His previous statement was in defense of lashing out at Behar on Fox News. He cited Behar’s past criticisms of him as an excuse.

“Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Myself, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it ‘the saddest day in in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814,’” he wrote. “Today I said “Screw that Joy Behar bitch. Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story. I apologized for cursing on live TV, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me.”

He simply added, “God Bless America.”

Photo Credit: Mike Brooks/DAL/Voice Media Group via Getty Images