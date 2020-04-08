Kentucky Teachers Use Dierks Bentley Song for Sweet Video to Students Amid School Closure

A group of teachers from a school in Kentucky are letting their students known they’re thinking of them amid the coronavirus, putting together a video for students amid the school’s closure. The clip is set to Dierks Bentley‘s “Thinking Of You,” and features teachers holding up signs with the song’s lyrics written on them in a sweet shoutout to their students.

Bentley heard about the video and shared it on Instagram on Monday, writing that he was “honored” his song was used to soundtrack the clip. “Honored that a school in Louisville chose Thinking Of You to put together a video for their students,” he shared. “I’m thinking about you too.” In the video, each teacher holds up a bright and colorful homemade sign with a line from the song on it, and the video continues through the song’s first chorus. “I’m thinkin of you, that’s all I do all the time / You’re always the first and the last thing on this heart of mine,” the lyrics read. “No matter where I go or what I do / I’m thinkin’ of you.”

The Binet School serves students with special education needs from ages 5-21 and is located in Louisville, Kentucky. “Binet we sure do miss you,” the video began over photos of the school. “We are always thinking of you!” Many of Bentley’s followers also appreciated the video: “This is the best thing I have seen ever…god bless them,” shared one, while another commented, “The perfect song to express how all of us teachers are feeling about these school closures.”

Schools in Kentucky were closed in March when Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called for a two-week closure. He has since extended the closure through at least April 17 and U.S. Department of Education officials announced last month that students at schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic can bypass standardized testing for the 2019 to 2020 school year. The situation in Kentucky is similar to schools around the country, many of which are currently teaching students via online learning amid the pandemic.

There are currently over 399,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and over 1.4 million worldwide. The pandemic has shut down businesses worldwide including Bentley’s Nashville bar, Whiskey Row, and the singer pledged to pay each worker $1,000 to help them during the shutdown.

