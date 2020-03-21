Kenny Rogers: Reba McEntire Speaks out on His Death, Says He’s Now ‘Singing With the Angels in Heaven

Numerous figures in the country music world have taken to social media to pay their respects to Kenny Rogers, who passed away on Friday night at the age of 81. Now, Reba McEntire has also taken to social media to pay tribute to Rogers, whose death was announced in the early morning hours on Saturday. The country music icon passed away from natural causes and was surrounded by his family at the time, according to their statement about his death. Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda, and his five children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Mar 21, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

“Kenny, Go rest high on that mountain,” McEntire wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and Rogers from a photoshoot. “Please tell mama and daddy hi for me. Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you’re singing with the Angels in heaven. Can’t wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rogers and McEntire enjoyed a close relationship over the years. According to Rare Country, the two not only toured together in Australia in 1998, but they also appeared together in the TV movie Luck of the Draw: The Gambler Returns in 1991.

In 2017, Rogers opened up about their friendship to Rare Country and he had nothing but kind things to say about his fellow country music star. Apparently, they enjoyed such a close friendship that he even helped McEntire through a dark period of her life when eight members of her band died in a plane crash in 1991.

“I just love her,” Rogers said about McEntire at the time. “I think she’s one of those rare people. I see her every year at a big function in Denver … When I see her, she makes me happy, and that’s all you can ask.”

McEntire isn’t the only dear friend of Rogers’ who has recently spoken out about his death. Rogers’ friend and duet partner on “Islands in the Stream,” Dolly Parton, also said some kind words about the late singer.

“I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart’s broken and a big ‘ol chunk of it has gone with him today,” Parton said in a video that was shared across her social media channels. “And I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you.”