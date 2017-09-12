Kenny Chesney Reveals He’s in the Studio Recording Music to Help Virgin Islands

Hurricane Irma did major damage to the Virgin Islands when it tore through the Caribbean last week, and Kenny Chesney is doing his part to help out.

In a post on Twitter, the country star shared that he was in the recording studio working on music to help the U.S. Virgin Islands, sharing a link to his new foundation, the Love for Love City Foundation, which he created to help victims of Irma’s damage.

Chesney told HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade that his home on St. John was destroyed, but that he is much more worried about the people living on the island than he is about his home.

“It’s just simply gone,” the singer said. “That place and the people mean so much more to me than my house . . . it’s just devastation. It’s really odd to see such a beautiful place look like a war zone.”

Chesney used his website to detail the destruction he witnessed on the island.

“These are people who live off the sea, who depend on it,” the singer wrote. “They live right there, and it’s gone. Most everyone’s displaced. They are frightened, confused, and they don’t know where help is going to come from. Those lives have changed and will never be the same.”

“Pray/send good thoughts to everyone who’s been affected or is in the path of Hurricane Irma,” he continued. “This is unlike anything they’ve ever seen.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @kennychesney