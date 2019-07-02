Kenny Chesney Wrote His New Single ‘Tip of My Tongue’ With Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is moving into the country world, at least a little. The pop star co-wrote Kenny Chesney‘s upcoming new single, “Tip of My Tongue,” along with veteran producer and songwriter Ross Copperman. The song is from an upcoming new album by Chesney.

“It’s funny how a figure of speech can lead you to all kinds of places,” Chesney said in a statement. “You start talking, and words fall out, and anything can happen. When you go in and write on any given day, the chemistry is what it is. When the idea fell out, we all just laughed and went, ‘Well, what can we do with that?’



“I’ve written so much with Ross; that’s always easy. He brought Ed in, and he is such a great writer,” he continued. “The way creativity works in creative people is so different, but it’s always exciting. As a co-write with a new writer, it’s one of the most fun sessions I’ve done in a long time. I get why people love working with him.”

Chesney is a prolific writer, having written many of his own hits, including “American Kids,” “Noise,” and his collaboration with David Lee Murphy on “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” Still, the 51-year-old continues to reinvent himself as a writer, which he hints comes through on his next single.

“With all the great songs that have been written in this town, I think you always want to do something a little different,” Chesney acknowledged. “I think there’s this moment when you look at someone and you know they contain everything. You want to know everything, consume everything about them.

“It’s why we say ‘It’s a long way down,’ because you want to know it all,” he added. “And the best part: we got a melody that feels like what’s going on lyrically. The music matches the words, and you can just drift in it.”

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to get “Tip of My Tongue,” unfortunate. The song won’t be released until July 12, at 5 a..m. CT.

Chesney wrapped up his Songs for the Saints Tour earlier this year, which took the singer to smaller venues instead of the stadiums he had grown accustomed to over the last several years.

“This is the kind of thing you do for passion,” Chesney revealed on American Country Countdown. “To rein things in a bit, change up the way we present the music, I know these songs will show us things they don’t when we’re in those massive stadiums. I never worry about the energy or the passion, but I think the songs are different depending on where you play them.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma Mcintyre