Kenny Chesney released the music video for new song "We Do" on Wednesday, and the singer made his fans the star of the clip, which is made up of footage from Chesney's stadium shows around the country. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, includes scenes of fans tailgating in the parking lot and holding up No Shoes Nation signs before heading inside, where Chesney hits the stage to deliver his signature high-impact shows, which often include bringing his fan up on stage.

"I always say, 'If people could see what we see from that stage, from the golf carts swooping through the parking lots, the top of the stadiums and everywhere else, they’d know why No Shoes Nation is the greatest group of passionate, loud, awesome people in the world!'" Chesney said in a statement, via CMT. "And if a picture is worth a thousand words, then here’s a billion of ‘em in this video, set to a song written from me to them. No holding back, just full on here it comes."

The video celebrates the high-energy crowds that fill stadiums to hear Chesney play and includes footage from Boston, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Anaheim, Philadelphia, the Florida Keys and more. The crowds of tens of thousands may seem like a distant memory at this point, but Chesney knew that his fans were the key to telling the story of "We Do."

"I’ve wanted to paint this picture for a long time," the Tennessee native said. "But I never had the song that said what I needed to say about what we all share together. Once I did, it was a matter of how to build this clip in a way that captures the essence of it! Because you try to tell people, and they can’t quite get their heads around it. I look at those faces, the kids up on the stage hugging me, the guy throwing his arms into the air on his dad’s shoulders, and I think, 'YEAH! That’s what the best rockers did for me, too.' No matter how hard I work, how much we play, I will spend my life trying to give back as much as they give us — because nobody throws passion at a band harder than No Shoes Nation."

"We Do" is from Chesney's just-released album, Here and Now, and celebrates the singer's fans and bandmates and their time on the road together. Chesney is currently scheduled to fill stadiums around the country this summer on his Chillaxification Tour, which was pushed back to a May 30 start, though it's unclear whether the tour will proceed as planned due to the coronavirus.

"Everything now is just so different," Chesney mused. "There’s so much we can’t know. But the one thing I am absolutely, completely sure of is this: No matter when, no matter where, No Shoes Nation shows up, brings it hard and leaves everything they’ve got whenever we’re together. So, from me to them, ‘Who gets to live like we do? WE DO!"