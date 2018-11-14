Kenny Chesney Fans Send Well Wishes After Family Member’s Death

Kenny Chesney fans are sending the country music singer well wishes after it was announced that he will miss the CMA Awards due to a family member’s death.

The sad news was revealed by the CMA Twitter page, who tweeted out, “CMA Musical Event of the Year winner & Entertainer of the Year nominee [Kenny Chesney] will be unable to appear on tonight’s telecast due to a death in the family.”

Shortly thereafter, Chesney’s fans began sending back messages to express their sympathy for the singer’s loss.

“He has been through so much loss,” one fan wrote. “Sending good vibes and my vote for him to be picked entertainer of year.”

“So sorry my dear old friend for the loss in your family,” another user commented. “I just lost my Aunt Alice Smith Wells about 2 weeks ago. She was just like a Momma to me!! But ALWAYS REMEMBER MY DEAR FRIEND…..WE WILL SEE OUR LIST LOVED ONES AGAIN!!!! MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU!!”

“So sorry to hear this .. praying for him and his family,” another fan tweeted.

“I feel greatly sad for @kennychesney and his family for the love one loss..

I send all warm, love and [comfort]. All my prayers for you,” a fourth person commented.

At this time, no specific details about the situation have been made available, but Chesney was scheduled to perform on the awards show.

Just hours earlier, Chesney and David Lee Murphy were revealed as winners of the Musical Event of the Year award for “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” a collaboration the two did for Murphy’s album, No Zip Code.

The duo were going to perform the track live at the awards show, but that will no longer be happening.