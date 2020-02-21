Kenny Chesney Drops ‘Here and Now’ From Upcoming New Album

It’s here, Kenny Chesney fans! The singer just dropped his latest single, “Here and Now.” The song, written by David Lee Murphy, Craig Wiseman and David Garcia, is from Chesney’s upcoming, still-untitled new album.

“This song kind of blew my mind,” Chesney said in a statement. “The chorus is everything I feel about that time onstage with No Shoes Nation … that rush of it absolutely being in the best place, best moment in the entire world. There’s no rush like it.”

The song, which says in part, “Lotta people dreaming ’bout one day, some day / Waiting just around the bend / I used to be one wondering when they’d come / but now I’m living in …” fit perfectly with the way Chesney tries to conduct his own life.

“There is so much in the world we can’t change, and you can get so caught up in that, you miss your life,” Chesney reflected. “I can’t save the world, but I can make music that makes people happy, play shows that let them forget their problems for an evening –– and occasionally cut a song that maybe reminds all of us what we ought to be embracing.”

Chesney has made it his life mission to focus on finding the good, even in the midst of trying circumstances, which is why the song resonated so much with him.

“I know there will days and moments that suck, but so many of them, we can decide how we feel and what we want to focus on,” Chesney said. “I’m hoping No Shoes Nation – and everyone else – can hear this and feel really good about the moment.”

Chesney is the recent recipient of the CRB Artist Humanitarian of the Year Award, in honor of his numerous charitable efforts, including forming the Love for Love City charity to help the recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the Virgin Islands in 2017.

“I’m really honored,” Chesney said while accepting the award. “I’ve really got a lot of emotions about standing up here today … I’m very thankful. I’m very honored to stand up here, to receive this. But in ways, I wouldn’t say embarrassed by it, I’m just a little uncomfortable taking recognition for something that a lot of people did. I feel very fortunate that God has given me a gift to communicate with people through music.”

Chesney previously hinted a new album would be released in 2020.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EB Media / Allister Ann