Kenny Chesney Announces ‘Here and Now’ Single Dropping on February 21

He already has more than 60 singles, but Kenny Chesney‘s next one might be his favorite. The Tennessee native is dropping “Here and Now” on Feb. 21. The song, from his upcoming new album, was written by Chesney, along with Craig Wiseman, David Garcia and David Lee Murphy

and inspired by his iconic career over the past more than two decades.

“This song kind of blew my mind,” Chesney said in a press release about the song. “The chorus is everything I feel about my time on stage with No Shoes Nation … the rush of it absolutely being the best place, best moment in the entire world. There’s no rush like it.

“But what really got me was the way the song puts everybody on notice,” he continued. “It says everything about how we all put off living our lives because there’s so much other stuff to do. Only thing is, that’s exactly how you miss everything that matters! It’s not the big stuff that gets you laughing or breaks the bad momentum, it’s what’s right here if you’ll bother to dial in and really feel it.”

The song, which says in part, “Lotta people dreaming ’bout one day, someday / Waiting just around the bend / I used to be one / Wondering when they’d come, but now I’m living in…” perfectly summed up what Chesney was hoping to convey with the song, and hopefully his next record as well.

“When I heard it, it was everything we’d been talking about,” Chesney acknowledged. “The melody, the rhythm felt like what the song was made of. That line, ‘Everybody’s waiting, but they’re waiting on what? Better get to living, because all we’ve got is…here & now…’ That is the whole deal in two lines. Your life is now, get after it.”

Chesney’s next set of tunes will mark his 19th studio album, and one he is proud to share with his fans.

“Rather than just churn out a record, because it was time, I wanted to give myself the opportunity to just get inside the music,” Chesney previously said about his next project, which was recorded in Nashville, Key West, Malibu and on the road. “I’m always looking and listening, and this time getting to record in the moment over the course of many, many months was incredible.”

Chesney will hit the road in April on his Chillaxification Tour, with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion serving as his opening acts. Find dates at KennyChesney.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe