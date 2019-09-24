Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification 2020 Tour with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion

Kenny Chesney is hitting the road next year, playing stadiums all over the country, with two of country music’s biggest acts. The Tennessee native will launch his Chillaxification 2020 Tour with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion, as well as Michael Franti & Spearhead.

“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do,” Chesney said in a statement. “It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new – and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!”

Florida Georgia Line, who will wrap up their own Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour this weekend, also shared the good news on social media.

“About to be Chillaxin’ with our boys [Kenny Chesney], [Old Dominion] and [Michael Franti] next summer!,” the duo posted on social media. Tickets on sale Friday (10/4) Orrrr y’all can become a LIFER and receive a presale code on Monday.”

The Chillaxation 2020 Tour will mark Chesney’s first tour since his Songs for the Saints Tour earlier this year, but his time away isn’t because he doesn’t enjoy performing for his fans. Instead, the 51-year-old says taking the stage is his favorite thing to go.

“I love playing for No Shoes Nation any time, anywhere, but these stadium shows are always something so powerful,” Chesney said. “I can’t tell you how much anticipation goes into each one. Not to mention, we’re always wanting to top what’s come before – and I think this lineup might just pack the most fun of them all.”

See a complete list of tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 26. For more information, or to find pre-order details, visit KennyChesney.com.

Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification 2020 Tour Dates

April 18, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

April 25, Miller Park, Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

May 9, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

May 16, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

May 22, Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas

May 23, The Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

May 30, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 6, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

June 13, Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Mo.

June 20, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

June 27, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

July 11, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

July 18, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash.

July 25, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

August 1, SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif.

August 8, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

August 15, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

August 22, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

August 28, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.

