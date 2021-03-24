Kelsea Ballerini Would Vote for Reba McEntire for President

✖

If Kelsea Ballerini had to pick a female country star to be president, she knows exactly who she'd choose. During an interview with RADIO.COM’s Kelly Ford, Ballerini didn't hesitate before naming Reba McEntire as the woman she'd like occupying the White House. "Reba has her s— together," she said. "She could run the world, I believe it."

As for the Vice President, Ballerini went for Dolly Parton. "Dolly's like, 'listen I've already basically run the world, so I'm here if you need me,'" she explained. "But like, I also deserve a nap.'" The 27-year-old named Shania Twain as Secretary of Treasury because the Canadian star is "good with money," and Trisha Yearwood as Secretary of Education. "Because Trisha has really shown up for a lot of new, younger artists to help, educate, and empower," she reflected. "So, Trisha."

Ballerini named Twain again when she was asked which women she'd invite to a dream dinner party during an interview with RADIO.COM's Katie & Company. "I've done this with Shania but I'm still gonna add her in," she said. "Because I feel like she's just an endless well of stories and wisdom. I think I'm the head of her fan club at this point." Ballerini added that her other guests would include "Carole King... her and Shania I feel like they'd be very different but also would probably just sit there and tell stories and I could just sit there and listen. And then a third one, I'd get Britney [Spears] out of her house. Yup, that's what I'd do!"

"I'd be like, 'Here's some Mexican food, here's some Italian food, here's some bread,'" she said. "Just, what do you want? Take it all... and here's all the wine!'" Ballerini and Twain have become friends over the years and have shared plenty of glasses of wine together, which inspired Ballerini to invite Twain to join her on a remix of her song "hole in the bottle."

"I got an email from 'something Twain,' and I’m like, ‘Is this Shania?' And, basically she had started the conversation of ‘Let’s do something together,'" Ballerini recalled on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "I was just honored that she even thought of me, you know? And we just kind of went back and forth on a couple other ideas, and some songs, we're just sending each other a ton of stuff. And then finally I was like, 'Wait a second, I have this single, and it’s kind of catchy, and she could kill this. And what if she just added to the fire?' But I was listening to all of these harmonies, and her ad-libs… every single thing that she sent me just going, 'You know who you are, and what you contribute, and what you’re great at, and what makes you an icon.'"