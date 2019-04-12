Kelsea Ballerini Sells out First Arena on Headlining Miss Me More Tour

Kelsea Ballerini admits she is stunned that she sold out her first arena date, on her headlining Miss Me More Tour. The singer, who launched the tour on Thursday, April 11, is on the road with Brett Young and newcomer Brandon Ratcliff.

“First arena show sold out,” Ballerini wrote, sharing a few photos from her big night. “I don’t have the words but here’s a glimpse into the happiness…”

Ballerini also received flowers from fellow female superstar Maren Morris, who is currently headlining her own Girl: The World Tour.

“Carrie, Miranda, and now you,” Morris wrote in the sweet note accompanying the flowers. “You’re an arena headliner, Kels! Good luck tonight!”

Ballerini’s husband, Morgan Evans, was unable to be at the show, due to his own touring commitments, but he still sent his love to his spouse.

“This is a shout out to my beautiful wife, who is kicking off her first ever arena tour tonight,” Evans wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m so bummed I can’t be there, but it’s sold out, and I’m jealous of every single one of you that’s going. You deserve it babe. Go get ’em. Love you.”

Ballerini’s former tour boss, Kelly Clarkson, also chimed in, sending well wishes to Ballerini.

“Go ahead girl,” Clarkson wrote, using three heart emojis,” prompting Ballerini to respond, “Learned from the best these last three months.”

Learned from the best these last few months @kelly_clarkson ❤️ https://t.co/PictsBtVso — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 12, 2019

The Tennessee native took plenty of notes from Clarkson, while opening for the American Idol alum on the Meaning of Life Tour – lessons she will likely carry with her now that she is back to being a headliner.

“The greatest gift as an opening act is having a front row seat to watch and learn how successful artists steer their ships,” Ballerini wrote on social media. “Anyone who knows me knows I have always been a Kelly super fan, but after watching her flawlessly navigate a major tour while taping The Voice and being a wife and momma while never missing a note or a beat AND being kind to everyone and making sure we were all taken care of gave me a whole new lense of respect and love for this woman.

“And more than all of that, the biggest lesson and reminder from this tour is the beauty in authenticity,” she continued. “Kelly is the most open, warm, NORMAL, and not scared to speak her mind kind of spirit, and in a society that’s filtered and tuned to perfection, she reminded me that what’s more likable than being perfect is being real.”

Ballerini will soon take a break from her Miss Me More Tour, to become the next official member of the Grand Ole Opry. Ballerini was invited by Little Big Town last month, and will be inducted on Tuesday, April 16.

Find a list of all of Ballerini’s shows on her Miss Me More Tour by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Legato