Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Summer Tour With 'The Voice' Coach

Kelsea Ballerini is teaming up with the Jonas Brothers for their 2021 tour, with the country star set to join the band on their The Remember This Tour this year. Beginning on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas, the tour will run for two months through Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

"We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini!" the Jonas Brothers shared on social media. "Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget. Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!"

The tour will reunite Ballerini with Nick Jonas, who currently coaches on The Voice. Ballerini briefly served as a coach this season when she filled in for Kelly Clarkson, and she has previously coached the show's Comeback Stage. Ballerini is also a noted Jonas Brothers fan and spent time with the band ahead of their Nashville show in 2019. "I've been manifesting this happening since I was like 13," Ballerini said in a video announcing the tour with the band. "So I feel like it's about time."

"We just announced ... that we're going back on tour in August with our good friend Kelsea Ballerini as our special guest," Nick Jonas told Entertainment Tonight. "So it's gonna be a lot of fun." Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27 — see the full list of tour dates below.

Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, NV / Park Theater

Aug. 25 - Chula Vista, CA / North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA* / Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Wheatland, CA* / Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Auburn, WA / White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 1 - Ridgefield, WA / Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Sep. 2 - Nampa, ID / Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Sep. 3 - West Valley City, UT / Usana Amphitheatre

Sep. 5 - Denver, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 7 - Maryland Heights, MO / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 8 - Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheatre / Summerfest

Sep. 9 - Noblesville, IN / Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 11 - Prior Lake, MN* / Mystic Lake Casino

Sep. 12 - Tinley Park, IL / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 14 - Clarkston, MI / DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 16. - Nashville, TN / TBA

Sep. 17 - Nashville, TN / TBA

Sep. 18 - Atlanta, GA* / Music Midtown

Sep. 21 - Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center

Sep. 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

Sep. 24 - Hershey, PA / HersheyPark Stadium

Sep. 25 - Darien Center, NY / Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 - Syracuse, NY / St. Joseph's Health Amphteatre at Lakeview

Sep. 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep. 29 - Hartford, CT / Xfinity Theatre

Oct. 1 - Boston, MA / Fenway Park

Oct. 2 - Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Oct. 5 - Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 6 - Burgettstown, PA / The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 7 - Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion

Oct. 9 - Virginia Beach / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 - Bristow, VA / Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 12 - Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 13 - Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 15 - Jacksonville, FL / Daily's Place AMP

Oct. 16 - Tampa, FL / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 - West Palm Beach, FL / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 - Pelham, AL / Oak Mountain Amphtheatre

Oct. 21 - Rogers, AR / Walmart Amp

Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX / Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 23 - The Woodlands, TX / The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 26 - Phoenix, AZ / Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl

*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing