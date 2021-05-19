Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Summer Tour With 'The Voice' Coach
Kelsea Ballerini is teaming up with the Jonas Brothers for their 2021 tour, with the country star set to join the band on their The Remember This Tour this year. Beginning on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas, the tour will run for two months through Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.
"We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini!" the Jonas Brothers shared on social media. "Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget. Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!"
The tour will reunite Ballerini with Nick Jonas, who currently coaches on The Voice. Ballerini briefly served as a coach this season when she filled in for Kelly Clarkson, and she has previously coached the show's Comeback Stage. Ballerini is also a noted Jonas Brothers fan and spent time with the band ahead of their Nashville show in 2019. "I've been manifesting this happening since I was like 13," Ballerini said in a video announcing the tour with the band. "So I feel like it's about time."
"We just announced ... that we're going back on tour in August with our good friend Kelsea Ballerini as our special guest," Nick Jonas told Entertainment Tonight. "So it's gonna be a lot of fun." Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27 — see the full list of tour dates below.
Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, NV / Park Theater
Aug. 25 - Chula Vista, CA / North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA* / Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Wheatland, CA* / Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Auburn, WA / White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 1 - Ridgefield, WA / Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Sep. 2 - Nampa, ID / Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Sep. 3 - West Valley City, UT / Usana Amphitheatre
Sep. 5 - Denver, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sep. 7 - Maryland Heights, MO / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 8 - Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheatre / Summerfest
Sep. 9 - Noblesville, IN / Ruoff Music Center
Sep. 11 - Prior Lake, MN* / Mystic Lake Casino
Sep. 12 - Tinley Park, IL / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 14 - Clarkston, MI / DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sep. 16. - Nashville, TN / TBA
Sep. 17 - Nashville, TN / TBA
Sep. 18 - Atlanta, GA* / Music Midtown
Sep. 21 - Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center
Sep. 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center
Sep. 24 - Hershey, PA / HersheyPark Stadium
Sep. 25 - Darien Center, NY / Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sep. 26 - Syracuse, NY / St. Joseph's Health Amphteatre at Lakeview
Sep. 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sep. 29 - Hartford, CT / Xfinity Theatre
Oct. 1 - Boston, MA / Fenway Park
Oct. 2 - Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Oct. 5 - Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 6 - Burgettstown, PA / The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct. 7 - Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion
Oct. 9 - Virginia Beach / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Oct. 10 - Bristow, VA / Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 12 - Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 13 - Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 15 - Jacksonville, FL / Daily's Place AMP
Oct. 16 - Tampa, FL / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 - West Palm Beach, FL / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 18 - Pelham, AL / Oak Mountain Amphtheatre
Oct. 21 - Rogers, AR / Walmart Amp
Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX / Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 23 - The Woodlands, TX / The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 26 - Phoenix, AZ / Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl
*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing