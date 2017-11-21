Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the One Thing She Would Never Be Caught Dead Doing

24-year-old singer Kelsea Ballerini gave did an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last week, revealing facts her fans may or may not have known about her before. She shared her likes and dislikes, dreams she’s realized and dreams she’s still working on.

When Us asked the rising star what she’d never be caught dead wearing, her answer was pretty relatable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’d never be caught dead wearing Birkenstocks,” Ballerini wrote.

The singer shared some other interesting quirks and insights as well. She told Us that, despite her boisterous performances, she’s actually more of an introvert in her personal life. Her favorite pastime is writing songs in her sweatpants, her favorite place in the world is her own home in Nashville, and her ideal day off would consist of a hike, cuddling with a puppy, and a glass of red wine.

When asked about the craziest thing she’s ever done, Ballerini wrote, “The craziest thing I’ve ever done was sing with my heroes! Taylor Swift, Shania Twain and now Reba McEntire at the CMAs.”

She also admitted that she has a bit of artistic envy when it comes to Miranda Lambert, saying, “I wish I’d written ‘The House That Built Me.’ “

Ballerini said she’d love to do a duet with Macklemore, of all people. “Country and rap — why not?” she wrote. Doubtless, some of Ballerini’s fans and some of Macklemore’s fans would turn their noses up at the collaboration, but the crossover would be interesting.

Ballerini will be performing on the season finale of Dancing With the Stars this week. After that, she heads out on a full US tour in February.

Photo Credit: KelseaBallerini.com