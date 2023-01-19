Kelsea Ballerini Reveals New Hip Tattoo

Kelsea Ballerini is sporting some new ink. On her Instagram Story, she told her fans about the new tattoo that she got on her hip. She explained that it was a tattoo that she's wanted to get for quite some time and she finally decided to take the plunge and get it.

Ballerini recently engaged in a Q&A with her fans on Instagram. One of her fans asked if she's gotten any new tattoos. The country singer responded by sharing a look at her new ink, which she got on her hip. In the snap, Ballerini poses in front of a mirror in a bikini to show off the wave tattoo that she got. She wrote, "I got a little wave on my hip. I've been wanting it since 2016 and just randomly one day did it. It's my fourth little baby tat." That may not be the last tattoo that Ballerini gets, as she said that she would be interested in getting inked again. Although, she may have to take that idea up with her mother.

(Photo: Instagram / kelseaballerini)

"kind want more. kinda don't want my mom to kill me," she continued. Based on her latest tattoo anecdote, it's clear that Ballerini is living her life on her own terms. She's been through a lot this past year, so it's nice to see that she's putting herself first. In August, she revealed that she was getting a divorce from Morgan Evans after almost five years of marriage.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," Ballerini told her fans at the time. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons." Their divorce was finalized around two months later.

Since then, it's been rumored that Ballerini was dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. But, she soon responded to the dating rumors to set the record straight. On TikTok, she said that she was not dating Stokes because "she's too busy consistently asking out the manager of Soho House nash when she comes in all the time after last call."