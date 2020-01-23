Kelsea Ballerini Reveals New Album Title, Cover and Release Date

We now know more details about Kelsea Ballerini‘s next album! The 26-year-old just revealed, via social media, her next album’s title, cover and release date. The record, her third, will be called Kelsea, and will be available on March 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 22, 2020 at 5:04pm PST

“My third album, Kelsea, will be released March 20th and will be available for preorder/presave this Friday,” Ballerini announced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news brought comments in from several of Ballerini’s fellow celebrities, who were quick to chime in with their support.

“I’m pre-ordering,” said Bebe Rexha.

“Yes queen!” said Halsey.

“Congrats my friend,” said Sugarland’s Kristian Bush.

“Can’t wait,” said Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild.

Even Ballerini’s own husband, Morgan Evans, commented on the news. “Can’t wait for the world to hear this,” he posted.

Ballerini previously opened up about her next set of tunes, which includes her current single, “homecoming queen?.”

“Just missing tour & all of you and wanted to tell you that I am having so much fun making this next album,” Ballerini said in October on Instagram. From writing the songs to helping bring them to life in studio with my friends, it is every piece of me. Thank you for being so patient. I promise I am working with everything I have to make this perfect and honest and a real growth as an artist and songwriter, and WOW I CANT WAIT TO BRING IT ON TOUR.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 13, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT

Ballerini also previously promised that her third record would be more diverse and eclectic than her freshman The First Time or sophomore Unapologetically.

“So far on this record, there’s just a lot going on,” Ballerini told Music Week. “I mean, ‘homecoming queen?’ is a tell of that; there’s a lot more country. There’s also a lot more country pop. We have a song with horns, we have a song with a string quartet. We have two collaborations. Unapologetically was a concept record – top to bottom, if you listened to it, it told a story. This is opposite of that. It’s quite liberating – this one’s just like, ‘Here you go, try and figure this out!’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill