Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Surprising Inspiration for ‘Miss Me More’ Video

Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for two CMT Music Awards, for both Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, for her physical “Miss Me More” video. The video, which shows Ballerini sparring against herself, was a grueling day of shooting, which the singer now reveals was entirely her idea.

“To be nominated twice for this particular video, ‘Miss Me More,’ it’s extra special,” Ballerini said backstage at the CMT Music Awards rehearsal. “I wrote this treatment, and I paired up with Shane Drake to make it come to life. It’s really just about – for me it gives a different perspective of the lyric. It’s really not about fighting against this person. It’s really about fighting for yourself. I just think it’s a really important message, not just for girls, but for everyone to realize you’re worth fighting for.

“It sounds really cheesy, but it’s really the truth, and I think everybody needs to be reminded of that,” she added. “I’m really proud to be nominated, particularly for this video.”

Ballerini felt a lot of personal satisfaction about the way the “Miss Me More” video turned out, but that doesn’t mean she is eager to do something similar anytime soon.

“As soon as the video was done, I was like, ‘I think I’m done with this,’” Ballerini admitted. “It’s actually really hard. I trained for a long time for the video, and still, I watch it back and I’m like, ‘I look really bad at this.’ So I really admire pro boxers.”

The Grand Ole Opry member will perform “Miss Me More” during the CMT Music Awards, which she promises will be much different than when she took the stage last year.

“Last year at the CMT’s, we did ‘I Hate Love Songs,’” Ballerini recalled. “It was very stripped, it was very casual, chill. This year, we gotta ramp it back up. It’ll be glittery, and maybe there’s a glittery fire situation. I don’t know. I haven’t seen it yet, so I’m nervous, excited.”

Ballerini will also perform at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night, June 6, as part of the evening shows at CMA Fest.

“I know for me, I went to CMA Fest as a fan, and went to the stadium and sat up in the nosebleeds and watched that show every night,” Ballerini recounted. “I think it’s a really exciting week for us as artists, to have that one-on-one interaction with the fans and say thank you, and just get up close and personal with everyone.”

Ballerini and Thomas Rhett will also return once again to host the CMA Fest television special, which will air on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The 2019 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

