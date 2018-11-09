Kelsea Ballerini Releases Challenging ‘Miss Me More’ Video

Kelsea Ballerini throws a few punches in the video for her latest single, “Miss Me More.” But in a surprising twist, the person Ballerini fights against is herself, battling it out in a boxing ring for the right to take back her own life.

As Ballerini sings, “I miss me more / I miss my own beat, to my own snare drum / I miss me more / Miss my own sheets in the bed I made up / I forgot I had dreams, I forgot I had wings / Forgot who I was before I ever kissed you / Yeah, I thought I’d miss you / But I miss me more,” she starts taking swings at someone whose identity is hidden, before revealing that it’s really Ballerini giving – and taking – the punches.

“Miss Me More” is from her sophomore Unapologetically album, and the title of her 2019 headlining tour with Brett Young. The tour kicks off on April 11 in Maryland.

“The message of ‘Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” Ballerini said of the tour. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

Ballerini spent much of 2018 on the road with Keith Urban, serving as the opening act on his Graffiti U World Tour, where she took plenty of notes from the superstar. But more than just about the music, the wife of Morgan Evans hoped to learn about balancing life on the road with marriage.

“I can’t wait to learn from [Keith and wife Nicole Kidman],” Ballerini told Nash Country Daily before the tour began. “I feel like they balance their lives very well, because they’re at that level, which is why I’m saying we need to keep our heads down for a bit longer.”

Prior to Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour, the 25-year-old will serve as the opening act for Kelly Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour. A list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows can be found by visiting her website.

Ballerini is nominated for an upcoming CMA Award, for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shares with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

