Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Multiple CMT Music Awards Nominations

Kelsea Ballerini received two CMT Music Awards nominations, for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year, both for her inspiring “Miss Me More” video. Ballerini, who is currently on her cross-country Miss Me More Tour, took time out of her busy schedule to share her gratitude with her fans.

“Y’all, we just got two CMT nominations, for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year,” Ballerini shared from a car. “I love this video. I love what it says, and [director] Shane Drake did such a beautiful job bringing this lyric and story and concept to life. I’m so happy! I’m so happy! It’s fan-voted, so I’ll post the links and all that stuff later, but I just wanted to do this really quick and say thank you, so much. I’m so excited! I’ll see you at the CMTs.”

The video for “Miss Me More” shows Ballerini sparring in a boxing ring, later revealing the person she is fighting against is herself.

The double CMT Music Awards nominations are that much sweeter, since the Tennessee native was inexplicably left off the list of the recent ACM Awards nominees. But in spite of the surprising omission, things are going well for Ballerini. Very well. In addition to headlining her own Miss Me More Tour, she also just became the newest, and youngest, member of the Grand Ole Opry. The 25-year-old was inducted by Carrie Underwood.

“I really wouldn’t know what it looks to be woman in country music, without Carrie Underwood,” Ballerini said from stage after officially becoming a member “Every other female, that is on the wall in the Women of Country dressing room, but especially [Underwood]. I’ve watched you since you started. And, not only do I look up to for your talent and songs, but your grace an your poise and your heart.

“If I can be half the artist you are, I feel like I’m doing something right,” she added. “So, thank you for making time tonight, to do this.”

The CMT Music Awards will be hosted for the second year in a row by Little Big Town. Voting is now open in all categories at CMT.com. The awards ceremony will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on CMT on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Legato