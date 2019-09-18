Kelsea Ballerini Praises Kelly Clarkson’s Perfect Cover of ‘Miss Me More’

As part of Kelly Clarkson‘s new talk show, appropriately called The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum performs a cover of someone else’s song in her own version of karaoke, called the Kellyoke segment. For a recent episode, Clarkson chose Kelsea Ballerini‘s recent No. 1 hit, “Miss Me More,” with Ballerini praising her former tour boss for her performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 17, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

“Welp, that’s it for me folks. #shetooktheoctave,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram, along with a video of Clarkson belting out the song. “[Kelly Clarkson] I love you and loved being on your show…especially this part!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarkson responded by saying, “Come back soon!!,” an invitation Ballerini will likely accept since she admits she is a big, big fan of Clarkson, and was long before Clarkson invited Ballerini to join her on Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour earlier this year.

“The greatest gift as an opening act is having a front row seat to watch and learn how successful artists steer their ships,” Ballerini previously posted on social media. “Anyone who knows me knows I have always been a Kelly super fan, but after watching her flawlessly navigate a major tour while taping The Voice and being a wife and momma while never missing a note or a beat AND being kind to everyone and making sure we were all taken care of gave me a whole new lens of respect and love for this woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Apr 2, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

“And more than all of that, the biggest lesson and reminder from this tour is the beauty in authenticity,” she continued. “Kelly is the most open, warm, NORMAL, and not scared to speak her mind kind of spirit, and in a society that’s filtered and tuned to perfection, she reminded me that what’s more likable than being perfect is being real. So here is us eating hot dogs. Love you Kelly Clarkson.”

Ballerini also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she did a science experiment alongside Clarkson and actress Jessica Alba. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on NBC. Check the show’s website for local listings.

Ballerini just released the thought-provoking single, “Homecoming Queen?,” from her upcoming, still-untitled new album. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter