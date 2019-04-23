Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform ‘Miss Me More’ on ‘The Voice’

Kelsea Ballerini switched roles on the recent episode of The Voice, taking her turn as a performer instead of coach.

Ballerini performed her current single, “Miss Me More,” which is from her 2017 sophomore Unapologetically album. The song, which Ballerini co-wrote with David Hodges and Brett McLaughlin, has a powerful and positive message that the singer is proud to share.

“In a lot of young relationships, you fall in love for the first time and you give every part of yourself to make it work,” Ballerini told the BBC. “But sometimes, when it’s not treated right, that’s how you lose yourself. I think it’s really a beautiful moment when you get to the other side, and you’re looking in the mirror and you’re like, ‘Huh, I thought I was going to miss him but actually – I miss me.”

The 25-year-old released an inspiring video to go along with “Miss Me More,” showing Ballerini in a boxing ring, fighting against herself.

Ballerini is such a fan of the song, she named her upcoming headlining tour after the anthemic single.

“The message of ‘Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” Ballerini said of the tour, which includes Brett Young serving as her opening act. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

Prior to the Tennessee native heading out on her own, she will join Kelly Clarkson on Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour, which kicks off on Jan. 24 in Oakland, California.

“I saw @kelly_clarkson on her Behind These Hazel Eyes tour when I was 13 and it solidified my dream of being an artist,” Ballerini tweeted following the tour announcement. “Now this. Feeling so beyond lucky to warm the stage up for my favorite artist next year.”

Ballerini will kick off 2019 by performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The wife of Morgan Evans will perform on the West Coast, along with “This Feeling” collaborators, The Chainsmokers, as well as Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Macklemore, Skylar Grey, Ella Mai and Charlie Puth. More performers for the show, which will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacest, are expected to be announced at a later date.

Keep track of all of Ballerini’s upcoming appearances by visiting her website. Download “Miss Me More” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Astrid Stawiarz