Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans on Why They Toasted Wedding With Tequila

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans tied the knot on Dec. 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the newlyweds toasted their union in a rather unusual way — with a tequila shot.

As it turns out, the move was a sweet way to take the country singers back to the first time they met.

Ballerini, 24, and Evans, 32, co-hosted an Australian country music awards show in March 2016, and the two immediately connected at the afterparty.

“He was like, ‘Let’s take a shot,’” Ballerini told People. “I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, ‘Oh…he’s superhot.’ Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes.”

“It’s a little bit different,” she added of their wedding toast, “but that’s how we started.”

While the pair hired wedding planner Jayne Bubis to help organize their big day, dubbed “Happily Evans After,” they did focus on aspects like the “tequila theme” and their handwritten vows.

“We’re not ‘wedding people,’” Ballerini explained. “It’s more being married that we’re stoked about.”

After their vows, the pair headed to their reception where they had their first dance to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” Guests enjoyed regional fare like tacos, ceviche and churros, and the festivities ended with an impromptu dip in the pool, which the pair called “a perfect end to a perfect night.”

While both Ballerini and Evans have full schedules in 2018, they’re looking forward to chasing their dreams together.

“When you can do everything you want and then share it with someone,” Ballerini said, “that makes for a full life.”

and they lived happily Evans after… A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kelseaballerini