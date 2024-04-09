Kelsea Ballerini Says 'Shut up' to Haters of Her Leggy CMT Awards Outfit

Kelsea Ballerini stunned at the 2024 CMT Awards in a leggy outfit that has had people talking. Now, the singer is hitting back at her haters, telling them to "shut up" about her award show look, which was a sparking gold, long-sleeve bodysuit with dark leggings.

Mocking those who'd been commenting on her outfit, Ballerini took to TikTok to share that she was getting a lot of people say things like, "Oh you forgot your pants for your performance." Her response: "Shut up. No I didn't." Check out Ballerini's full performance of "Love Me Like You Mean It," from the 2024 CMT Music Awards, below.

The big award show comes more than a year after Ballerini filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband Morgan Evans, who is also a country music singers. The pair first met in 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Australia, where Evans is originally from.

They started dating soon after and became engaged the same year. In 2017 they were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in a quaint beach ceremony. On Aug. 29, 2022, it was reported that Ballerini had filed for divorce, with the country music songstress releasing a statement confirming the news. Ballerini has since begun dating actor Chase Stokes, who accompanied her to the 2024 CMT Music Awards.