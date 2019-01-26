Kelsea Ballerini Hilariously Lip Syncs to Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since U Been Gone’

Kelsea Ballerini is currently serving as the opening act on Kelly Clarkson‘s The Meaning of Life Tour, but long before Ballerini was friends with the American Idol alum, she was a big fan.

The Tennessee native recently shared her love of Clarkson, and Clarkson’s music, in a hilarious post on social media, while Ballerini lip synced to one of Clarkson’s biggest hits, while singing into a hair brush for a microphone.

“Things that haven’t changed since I was 12: my terrible dancing and my extreme love for Kelly Clarkson. TONIGHT I GET TO START TOUR WITH HER. so here’s a video of me channeling my 12 year old self again because I am just…” Ballerini wrote, along with a series of emojis, including crying hands, raising hands and praying hands.

The Meaning of Life Tour, which kicked off on Jan. 24 in Oakland, California, was a dream come true for Ballerini.

“I saw [Kelly Clarkson] on her Behind These Hazel Eyes tour when I was 13 and it solidified my dream of being an artist,” Ballerini tweeted after Clarkson announced the Meaning of Life Tour. “Now this. Feeling so beyond lucky to warm the stage up for my favorite artist next year.”

Ballerini might be a fan of Clarkson, but the love definitely goes both ways. Clarkson previously stated that she chose her opening acts, including both Ballerini and Season 14 winner of The Voice Brynn Cartelli for the Meaning of Life Tour because of how much she enjoyed their music as well.

“We’re switching it up this year on tour and I’m covering all these artists that inspired me to make music or new songs that came out that really inspired me to keep going,” Clarkson told Marie Claire. “It’s really about inspiration this year. My point with that is that I’m going to be covering songs that I probably shouldn’t, but I’m going to do it anyway!”

Following the Meaning of Life Tour, Ballerini will kick off her own Miss Me More Tour, with Brett Young and Brandon Ratcliff serving as her opening acts. The tour name was inspired by Ballerini’s current single.

“The message of ‘Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” Ballerini said. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

A list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows is available at her official website.

