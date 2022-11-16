Kelsea Ballerini Laughs off Haters After CMA Awards Dress Fiasco

Kelsea Ballerini is taking her recent CMA Awards red carpet moment in stride. Both she and fellow country music artist Mackenzie Porter wore the same blue Balenciaga dress to the event. But, Ballerini is simply laughing off any awkwardness.

Ballerini responded to a TikTok video that highlighted how she and Porter wore the same dress to the CMA Awards. The "hole in the bottle" singer had nothing but positive things to say in response to the clip. She said, "It's giving blue is the moment. It's giving great minds think alike." Ballerini continued to joke about the situation, saying, "It's giving I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it. It's giving, 'don't you dare do a who wore it better or put a side by side.' It's rude." In a subsequent video, Ballerini responded to one TikTok user who compared her Balenciaga look to a "Smurfette." The singer let the clip do the talking as she took a sip from her wine glass as she covertly stuck her middle finger up.

Ballerini and Porter turned heads with their twinning looks at the CMA Awards. Even though they wore the same dress, they accessorized it differently. Ballerini wore the gown with the built-in gloves and transparent blue high heels. Porter ditched the gloves and completed her look with turquoise earrings. They weren't the first ones to wear the dress, though. Kim Kardashian wore the same Balenciaga dress, with the built-in gloves, when she attended this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles.

Ballerini's appearance at the CMA Awards came only a few days after her divorce from her estranged husband, Morgan Evans, was finalized. The news came out two months after they first announced their split. In August, Ballerini told her fans the news via social media, writing, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce." She continued, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."