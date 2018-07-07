Kelsea Ballerini Joined by Morgan Evans for Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Tour

Kelsea Ballerini is being joined by her husband, Morgan Evans, for part of her run as the opening act on Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Tour. Ballerini posted a sweet photo of her along with Evans, en route to the northeast.

On the road again…with a handsome plus one this weekend 😻…so excited for 2 nights in Gilford, NH!! pic.twitter.com/DgWJhf7oWI — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 5, 2018

“On the road again…with a handsome plus one this weekend,” Ballerini writes. “So excited for 2 nights in Gilford, NH!!

Ballerini will undoubtedly perform her current single, “I Hate Love Songs,” over the weekend. The song, written by Ballerini, Shane McAnally and Trevor Rosen, was inspired by her then-blossoming romance with Evans.

“I Hate Love Songs’ is the, ‘Woo, wow! You’re here,” Ballerini admits to Taste of Country. “‘I didn’t expect to meet you now, and is this gonna happen? I think this is gonna happen and I hate this but I think I love this.”

Evans just released his own single, “Day Drunk,” which was also inspired by his bride, who appears in the video.

“She had come home from being on the road and I had this elaborate day planned out for the birthday,” Evans tells ETonline.com. “She got home and I was like, ‘Oh, are you ready? Let’s do all these things.’ And she was like, ‘Can we just shut the front door and maybe just open a bottle of champagne and start there?’ And that’s all we did and it ended up being an awesome day.”

“Day Drunk” is from Evans’ new album, which he says is already completed.

“It’s definitely me, probably my life over the last couple years,” Evans tells PopCulture.com. “I’ve been performing live with a loop pedal set up over the last couple years, and writing everything on an acoustic guitar. So it’s a really acoustic guitar driven album. But at the same time, we didn’t really hold back on any of the production. There’s a few love songs on there, a few songs about moving to the other side of the world. One sad one in particular. There’s hopefully a little bit of everything.”

Ballerini is performing for the United States leg of Urban’s Graffiti U Tour, with Lindsay Ell taking over for the list of Canadian dates. Find a list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows at KelseaBallerini.com.

Photo credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz