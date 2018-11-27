Kelsea Ballerini to Headline ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Kelsea Ballerini’s star power will help ring in 2019. The country superstar has been tapped to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on with Ryan Seacrest, airing live on Dec. 31. Ballerini will perform live on the West Coast.

“What is life,” Ballerini wrote on social media. “Performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve! Can’t wait to ring in the new year with my friends on the West Coast! Tune in Dec. 31st at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Television Network! #RockinEve”

Ballerini will be joined on the West Coast by current “This Feeling” collaborators, The Chainsmokers, along with Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Macklemore, Skylar Grey, Ella Mai and Charlie Puth.

Seacrest will host the five-and-a-half hour event, with Jenny McCarthy reporting from Times Square, Lucy Hale hosting live from New Orleans, and Ciara hosting from the West Coast.

“For 47 years, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been America’s biggest and most watched party of the year,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Dick Clark Productions, in a statement. “We’re thrilled that Ryan, Jenny, Ciara and Lucy are back to help America usher in the New Year, along with a stellar lineup of the year’s hottest musical artists.”

The show will kick off what already promises to be the biggest year of Ballerini’s career. The 25-year-old will join Kelly Clarkson on Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour, which kicks off on Jan. 24, and will then headline her own Miss Me More Tour with Brett Young, which will begin on April 11.

The tour moniker for her tour came from one of Ballerini’s favorite tracks, and current single, on her sophomore Unapologetically album.

“The message of ‘Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” Ballerini said in a statement of the fiery tune. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

Ballerini can be found this Sunday, Dec. 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, performing with the Chainsmokers on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

More performers are expected to be announced shortly for the live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter