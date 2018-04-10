Hear Kelsea Ballerini’s Tribute to Her Late Grandmother

The gift of a songwriter is being able to channel difficult emotions through music, and Kelsea Ballerini did just that when she shared a tribute to her late grandmother, who the singer revealed had passed away last week.

Ballerini used Instagram Sunday to share a bit of a tribute to her late relative, posting a video of flickering candles soundtracked by a new Ballerini song seemingly titled “My Mother’s Mother.”

“Lost my mother’s mother earlier this week. was a tough one to process, so I did as I do…,” the singer wrote alongside the clip.

“My mother’s mother, God she was stubborn, yeah maybe that’s where I got it from,” Ballerini sings. “Steady and stoic, she didn’t show it, but there was a mess swept under the rug.”

“We didn’t talk much in the end, life made it hard to do, but good and bad, I’m so glad I knew my mother’s mother.”

In 2016, 24-year-old lost both of her paternal grandparents, revealing that they had passed within just hours of each other.

“Grandma joined grandad in heaven this morning,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the couple. “Married 62 years and only lived without each other 39 hours. That’s the kind of love we can all only pray to find and keep. Bittersweet few days losing them both, but smiling knowing they are together continuing their love story. Again, thank you for the thoughts and prayers to my family. Especially my daddy.”

Ballerini will turn to music once again on Tuesday, April 10 when she makes her debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform her new single, “I Hate Love Songs.” The singer is also scheduled to present at this weekend’s ACM Awards in Las Vegas, where she is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Legends.”

The singer is also currently on the road on her The Unapologetically Tour supporting her sophomore album of the same name, and will soon join Keith Urban as support for his Graffiti U World Tour, which kicks off on June 15 in St. Louis, Missouri.

