Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Two Gold Singles While Working on ‘So Much New Music’

Kelsea Ballerini has at least two good reasons to celebrate – both “I Hate Love Songs” and her current single, “Miss Me More,” have been certified gold, for sales in excess of 500,000 units. The Tennessee native shared the news while also revealing she is working on plenty of new music.

Got the news that TWO of my songs went GOLD this week!!! This was such encouraging news while working on so much new music….❤️ pic.twitter.com/b9EL57wbzD — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 20, 2019

“Got the news that TWO of my songs went GOLD this week!!!” Ballerini gushed on Twitter. “This was such encouraging news while working on so much new music….[heart emoji]”

Ballerini also teased earlier this week on social media that she was spending several days in California, another hint that she could be working on her long-awaited third studio album. Ballerini released her freshman The First Time in 2015, followed by her sophomore, Grammy-nominated Unapologetically album in 2017, with the deluxe version released in October. Unapologetically included Ballerin’s No. 1 hit, “Legends,” as well as “Miss Me More.”

Ballerini, who spent much of last year opening for Keith Urban on his Graffiti U World Tour, has a few more dates on the calendar with Kelly Clarkson, opening for Clarkson on her Meaning of Life Tour. She will then return to headliner status with her Miss Me More Tour, with Brett Young serving as her opening act.

“The message of ‘Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” Ballerini said of her upcoming tour, which kicks off on April 11. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

“Miss Me More,” likely the last single from Unapologetically, was written by Ballerini, along with David Hodges and Brett McLaughlin.

The message of the song, which says, “I miss me more / I miss my own beat, to my own snare drum / I miss me more / Miss my own sheets in the bed I made up / I forgot I had dreams, I forgot I had wings / Forgot who I was before I ever kissed you / Yeah, I thought I’d miss you / But I miss me more,” was driven home by Ballerini’s cinematic video for the song, which starred Ballerini as a boxer, fighting against herself.

Ballerini has plenty to celebrate besides her two gold singles. The 25-year-old was just announced as the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. She will be inducted on April 16.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Lamparski