Kelsea Ballerini Announces Miss Me More Tour With Brett Young

Kelsea Ballerini is headlining her own tour! The 25-year-old will kick off her Miss Me More Tour on April 11 in Salisbury, Maryland, with Brett Young joining her on the tour, as well as rising star Brandon Ratcliff. The tour title is named after Ballerini’s current single, from her Unapologetically album.

“The message of ‘Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” Ballerini said in a statement “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

Young also shared the good news on social media, saying simply, “2019 // TOUR PLAN,” along with the hashtag “MMMTour.”

The tour will launch after Ballerini wraps up her run as the opener on Kelly Clarkson‘s The Meaning of Life Tour, where she will undoubtedly take plenty of notes.

“I saw @kelly_clarkson on her Behind These Hazel Eyes tour when I was 13 and it solidified my dream of being an artist,” Ballerini tweeted after announcing her run with Clarkson. “Now this. Feeling so beyond lucky to warm the stage up for my favorite artist next year.”

Ballerini just released the deluxe version of Unapologetically, while she works on her third album – a project she began while on the road with Keith Urban, on his Graffiti U Tour, which wraps up on Nov. 3.

“I’m so in that mindset when I’m on the road,” Ballerini told Forbes. “I’m thinking about what’s working, what they react to, what they don’t, what I’m feeling, what I’m going through. It’s like I’m in this bubble headspace of music. So it’s a good time for me to get it all done at once.”

Ballerini is nominated for a CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shares with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Miss Me More Tour Dates:

4/11– Wicomico Youth and Civic Center – Salisbury, Maryland

4/12 – Santander Arena – Reading, Pennsylvania

4/13 – Erie Insurance Arena – Erie, Pennsylvania

4/17 – Salem Civic Center – Salem, Virginia

4/18 – Knoxville Civic Coliseum – Knoxville, Tennessee

4/25 – Hertz Arena – Estero, Florida

4/26 – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, Florida

4/27 – James Brown Arena – Augusta, Georgia

5/2 – Rushmore Plaza Civic Center – Rapid City, South Dakota

5/3 – Bismarck Event Center – Bismarck, North Dakota

5/4 – Tyson Events Center – Sioux City, Iowa

5/9 – AMSOIL Arena – Duluth, Minnesota

5/10 – U.S. Cellular Center – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

5/11 – Scheels Arena – Fargo, North Dakota

