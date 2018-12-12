Kelly Clarkson Teases Collaboration With Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves

Kelly Clarkson is teasing a potential collaboration with two female artists: Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves. The Season 1 American Idol winner posted the idea on social media, with fans quickly latching on to the idea.

“I’ve been sitting here listening to my 2 favorite Texas queens @KaceyMusgraves & @MarenMorris thinking we all 3 obviously have 2 do something together @ some point, right?” Clarkson posted. “I mean, it’s in our roots. Now we all live in Tennessee. @shanemcanally has 2 be involved as well. #Texas.”

“Something must be in the water down there,” Morris responded. “I’m in.”

Producer Shane McAnally joked, “That would be 4 Texas queens. The world ain’t ready.”

Even Dan + Shay offered to get in on the action.

“We volunteer to sing background vocals or play tambourine or shaker or triangle or get coffee or anything just so we can fanboy over this magical gathering,” the duo wrote. “Or we could give @shanemcanally a foot massage or something.”

Clarkson is teaming up with another country star, Kelsea Ballerini, for Clarkson’s upcoming Meaning of Life Tour, which kicks off on Jan. 24.

“We’re switching it up this year on tour and I’m covering all these artists that inspired me to make music or new songs that came out that really inspired me to keep going,” Clarkson told Marie Claire. “It’s really about inspiration this year. My point with that is that I’m going to be covering songs that I probably shouldn’t, but I’m going to do it anyway!”

The 36-year-old, who is also developing her own talk show, has always done things her way — a risk that seems to be paying off well for her.

“In my whole career, for like for 16 years now, they’re trying to get you to do stuff they think is going to win,” Clarkson said. “I’m like ‘Look, if my ship sinks, that’s totally fine, but I want to be the one at the helm. I want to be the one steering the boat.’ It’s cool if it sinks and it doesn’t work out, but I don’t want it to sink [with] me relying and thinking somebody else is going to make something happen for me and compromise to a point to where it’s not me.”

“You only get one life, right? Or that we know,” she added. “And if we’re going to be back, I’d better be a man cause this female stuff is hard [laughs].”

Find a list of all of Clarkson’s upcoming shows at KellyClarkson.com.

