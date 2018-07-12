Kelly Clarkson Joins Voice Cast of Positivity-Focused ‘UglyDolls’ Movie

Kelly Clarkson has joined the cast of the upcoming STXfilms movie UglyDolls, with the singer signing on to voice the character of Moxy and perform original songs for the film.

Variety reports that the film is inspired by the line of plush dolls of the same name, which challenge the notion of the word “ugly” and use it as a positive adjective to celebrate things that make us unique.

“The UglyDolls’ universal message celebrating our differences and individuality really resonates with me, and when STX showed me how incredible ‘UglyDolls’ will look and feel, I jumped at being part of that world. I can’t wait to start working with the team at STX, the cast and filmmakers,” Clarkson said in a statement.

The film will be released in 2019 and will follow Clarkson’s character as Moxy and her friends struggle with feeling different and unloved and embark on a journey of self-discovery to learn that what really matters is who you truly are. The movie will launch the franchise, as an animated series has already been given a full series order from Hulu.

“Kelly Clarkson has been a role model to millions of fans since the beginning of her momentous career,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STX films. “We are beyond thrilled that for her next project she chose to do ‘Uglydolls’ after she saw our character designs, animatics and set pieces, which she loved. We look forward to collaborating with an artist of Kelly’s exceptional talent and versatility.”

In a video shared on Wednesday, Clarkson showed off a plush version of Moxy, revealing that she is thrilled to be voicing an animated character.

“A big dream of mine has been to play in an animated film and also get to sing,” The Voice coach shared.

“This movie is so awesome y’all,” she added. “It’s so funny and beautiful and awesome and really cool, especially for me being a mom, having four kids to go see it.”

Clarkson is mom to 3-year-old daughter River and 2-year-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, and she is also stepmom to Blackstock’s two children from a previous relationship.

“This movie is all about differences and individuality,” Clarkson revealed. “I feel like we should celebrate our weird and our imperfections. It’s just a beautiful sentiment, and it’s a really great thing I’m super proud to be a part of.”

