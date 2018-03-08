Listen: Kelly Clarkson Turns Hoda Kotb’s Children’s Book Into a Beautiful Song

Hoda Kotb adopted daughter Haley Joy in February 2017, and the Today show anchor commemorated the wonderful milestone with a children’s book, I’ve Loved You Since Forever. To make the book even more special, Kelly Clarkson stepped in, offering her talents and adapting the sweet story into a gorgeous song.

Clarkson’s song premiered Thursday on Today, along with a video featuring the singer in the studio interspersed with animation footage depicting the story, which is a parents’ ode to their child.

The touching ballad is a country spin on the words Kotb penned for the book, with Clarkson’s pristine voice taking the song to gently soaring heights.

“I’ve loved you since forever, and forever’s how long you’ll be loved by me,” the American Idol winner sings.

Listeners will notice that the song features a rattling noise, which was provided by Kotb.

“I made it more like a lullaby, like James Taylor, like there’s kind of some Patty Griffin in it,” Clarkson told Kotb. “I hope we do it justice.”

Speaking to People, Kotb said that her “heart exploded” when she first heard Clarkson’s take on the book.

“Kelly is an unbelievable human being,” the anchor said. “She changed my life. This song is now part of our family history. It’s amazing that she did that for Haley and for me and for anyone that listens to it and feels like the song is about them.”

Clarkson is a mom herself, and shares daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander with husband Brandon Blackstock. Carson Daly, who hosts The Voice and also serves as a host on Today, shared with co-hosts Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker that Clarkson, a judge on The Voice this season, often brings her kids backstage with her.

“We’re all just amazed at what a great mom she is,” Daly said, also complimenting Blackstock. “They’re great parents.”

The song can be downloaded at Today.com, iTunes and Amazon, and all profits will go to Helpusadopt.org., which serves to help people with the cost of adopting.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hodakotb