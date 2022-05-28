Dolly Parton's Has Surprising Picks to Portray Her Life in Biography Film

✖

Dolly Parton's long-teased Broadway show soon morphed into a biopic for the big screen, and is luckily still in motion, according to the music legend. The film would follow the path of other music legends like Elton John and Johnny Cash to tinsel town. And with that comes the fantasy casting and potential performances from fans and stars spreading fast. Parton has a few interesting ideas herself, speaking about who would play who in past interviews. The latest dropped in Mr. Nashville Talks with Larry Ferguson, with Parton revealing whom she would want to play her former musical partner.

In the interview, Parton revealed that she would firstly move the project from a Broadway Musical to a more traditional movie due to COVID. "We were talking about doing my Broadway musical, and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then the COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things," Parton said. "I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I'm thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature. Maybe possibly even a musical feature. So we're in talks about that."

With a film, the actors appearing in the roles become essential for other reasons. For Parton, she feels there is only one actor who could play Wagoner: Jim Carrey. As for who will play her on the big screen, Parton had some ideas.

"I love Kristin Chenoweth. She's just absolutely fantastic," Parton revealed. "Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical-I never can get it to how I want it, but I'm still working on it. But I thought she'd be an ideal person to do that.

"But we're all getting older now, so if we tell the parts...we may be able to have different Dollys," she continued. "We'd probably have to have-as long as my career has been-like a little Dolly, and a middle Dolly, and then the older one. And she'd still be great for that."

Apart from Chenoweth, some seeds are planted for Kelly Clarkson to take on the role. Clarkson performed a medley tribute for Parton at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. "I'm sure Dolly and I will have a lot to talk about when she's on the show soon," Clarkson said. "I love her so much. We actually got to recut her song 9 to 5. It's a blessing to get to sing with such a pioneer of a woman."

It could end up being a bit of a race to win the role of Dolly Parton soon enough. But you have to agree, Jim Carrey would look fantastic in those flashy suits.