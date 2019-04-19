Kelly Clarkson Denies Carrie Underwood ‘Secret Feud’ After Tabloid Claim

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out about a tabloid claim that she and fellow American Idol alum Carrie Underwood are fighting. And in typical Clarkson fashion, she used a little humor to get her point across.

Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’💁🏼‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/RWFnech5MT — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 19, 2019

“Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha!” Clarkson quipped. “I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’.”

Later, Clarkson poked fun at herself, when someone commented, “Carrie didn’t get the bad pic because there is no bad pic of Carrie.”

Hahaha touché 💁🏼‍♀️ well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble 😜 this is what I tell myself. https://t.co/u3mVXzfNTg — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 19, 2019

“Hahaha touché,” Clarkson said. “Well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble. This is what I tell myself.”

This isn’t the first time the two superstars have been rumored to be at odds with each other, even though they have both vehemently denied any animosity. Last year, Clarkson commented on their reported ongoing fight, after the two posed together at the Radio Disney Awards.

“Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we never are in the same place.’ It never happens.

“People always try to put it together like we’re enemies,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.’ I went to get a picture, and then everybody lost their mind.”

Clarkson might have gotten her start on Idol, but she is now working as a judge on The Voice, which airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Valerie Macon