Kelly Clarkson Credits ‘The Voice’ With Healing Her From ‘Bitterness’ of Being on ‘American Idol’

When Kelly Clarkson appeared on the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002, she went from being a relatively unknown to a household name, with her star status increasing after she beat out all the other contestants to be declared the winner. Clarkson immediately had success with early songs like “A Moment Like This,” “Miss Independent,” Breakaway” and more, but still struggled when naysayers claimed, albeit falsely, that she hadn’t appropriately earned her way onto the radio.

Clarkson held on to her mixed feelings for years, really until she switched from contestant to coach on The Voice, and was able to pour into the lives of other contestants.

“The first three years of my career was me just paying for winning a talent show,” Clarkson told USA Today. “I got real bitter. I was just looking for anyone to talk to who knew what I was going through. And that’s why I like to do that for artists on The Voice. It’s actually healed that bitterness I used to carry, being able to be that for somebody else.”

While Clarkson is grateful to have been crowned the Idol champion, she admits she had mixed feelings about winning the reality TV talent show, for one specific reason.

“It’s really funny, because I knew that the winner of Idol would have to do that movie,” she said, referring to box office flop From Justin to Kelly with the runner-up Justin Guarini. “I didn’t want to do that movie. And I think Justin did. So, we were totally cool with him winning and me not winning, so I didn’t have to do [the movie].”

“But I won,” she added, “and had to do it. Contractually obligated.”

Clarkson previously opened up about From Justin to Kelly, admitting she was dreading that movie ever coming out.

“Yeah, that was the worst thing ever,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “I was contractually obligated to do that one.”

Clarkson will team up with the three judges – Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul – on Season 1 of American Idol later this year on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The show will premiere on Monday, Sept. 9. Local listings can be found at KellyClarksonShow.com.

Clarkson will also return for her fourth season on The Voice in a couple weeks. Season 17 of The Voice will premiere on Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

