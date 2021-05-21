Kelly Clarkson Catches Blake Shelton Mid-Lie About a Gift She Gave Him

✖

The Voice coaches are known for playfully giving each other a hard time on the NBC competition show, and this week, that extended to The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Kelly Clarkson caught her fellow coach Blake Shelton in a bit of a lie. Clarkson had also invited coaches Nick Jonas and John Legend on the show, and she celebrated Legend's fourth visit to her set by gifting him a jacket that read "Team Kelly" on the back.

Clarkson pointed out that Shelton is also a member of the club that Legend is in after the country star previously visited her show for the fourth time and received his own jacket. "Do you wear your jacket all the time?" she asked him. "Oh my god [all the time]," he said. "I feed the chickens in it." A clearly skeptical Clarkson replied, "So it's probably dirty. Really? Really?"

She quickly poked a hole in Shelton's story, telling him, "You know what's interesting. You left your jacket here. In the green room, actually. You actually neglected to even throw it away after leaving the building."

"You still have it?" Shelton asked her. "Oh yeah!" Clarkson exclaimed as a crew member brought Shelton his jacket. "We've had your jacket here, we're saving it for you." As Shelton received the gift, he exclaimed, "Oh! There it is. I've been looking for this."

"The chickens will miss it," the host joked. "Here's the thing, when you don't like a gift, you wait to leave the building to throw it away." Shelton explained, "I always leave the crap you give me in here! You give me a gift bag every time, I leave it, I don't want you to waste it on me!"

"The best part is your people know you well enough that we were like, 'So, does he remember getting the four time...'" Clarkson said, sharing that they told her, "He won't remember any of it, he doesn't remember the jacket."

Shelton attempted to steer the conversation in a different direction, telling his fellow coach, "I do remember that you let us drink last time we were on this show. We had wine." "Would you like a drink?" Clarkson asked. After Shelton replied in the affirmative, she told him, "I'd like you to keep my gifts. So maybe you'll get a drink when you keep my gifts."

