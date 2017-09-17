Watch: Dolly Parton Surprises Kellie Pickler During First Episode of New Talk Show

Kellie Pickler was already riding high while filming the first episode of her new talk show with Ben Aaron when she got the surprise of a lifetime.

While the American Idol alum and her co-host entertained their Nashville studio audience, Dolly Parton showed up backstage. Dolly Parton happens to be Pickler’s idol.

“I’m on my way to see Kellie and Ben. They don’t know that I’m coming, unless they can smell me. She knows my perfume. She says she can smell me a mile away, but today, I’m hoping she don’t, because I’m going to walk in there and I’m going to surprise her,” Parton says as she walks backstage.

“I hope she’ll be pleased,” she adds. “If not, I’m going anyway!”

When Parton bursts onto the set of Pickler & Ben, the hostess can’t hide her shock and joy.

This is going to be a hard guest to top!

The Faith Hill produced series premieres Sept. 18 on CMT.