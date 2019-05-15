Keith Urban Thanks Fans for Overwhelming Response to New ‘We Were’ Single

Keith Urban just dropped his latest single, “We Were,” and he is already overwhelmed by the fan response to his new tune. The singer shared a video on social media, after performing at the Grand Ole Opry, to express his gratitude.

View this post on Instagram THANK YOU!!! #WeWere A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on May 14, 2019 at 10:53pm PDT

“Hey, it’s Keith here, in the parking lot at the Opry,” Urban said while standing outside. “Guys, thank you so much for an amazing day today. ‘We Were’ came out, of course, and radio, thank you so much for playing it. Country radio, you rock. Thank you. And everybody in the ‘Ville, just everybody that’s been so super supportive today. I’ve just gotten the most incredible texts and DMs from everybody on social media. I love you guys. Thank you very much. I will see you soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We Were,” which is from an upcoming new album, was written by Eric Church, along with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde.

“When I first heard ‘We Were,’ I not only heard it, but saw it. It made me feel something,” Urban said, explaining his draw to the song. “The imagery is so strong — a stamp on the back of the hand, a Saturday night cover band, the girlfriend (or boyfriend) we ran with and a fake ID, which of course I never had. So many of us can relate or will relate at some point!”

“We Were,” with its lyrics reminded Urban to not take life so seriously: “We were gonna make it, weren’t we, baby? / Had it all laid out in out in our mind / By the time we knew time was running out, we’d done run out of time / We were a downtown, Saturday night, last call, cover band / ‘Til that last song played, never thought we’d fade like the stamp on the back of her hand.”

“I like the idea that life just happens,” Urban said, speaking about the message behind his new tune. “At some point, whether in the moment or not, you just gotta go with it.”

The New Zealand native has yet to announce a tour, but he will still have plenty of chances to perform his new single. He will play several fairs and festivals this summer, including CMA Fest in Nashville, as well as the Pilgrimage Festival, located just outside of Nashville. Find dates, and download or stram “We Were,” on Urban’s website.

Photo: Getty Images / Rob Ball