Keith Urban Shares New Song 'Superman' From Upcoming Album

Keith Urban is giving fans another listen to his upcoming album, sharing new song "Superman" on Friday. Urban wrote the song, a spirited reminiscence on an old relationship, with Benjamin Berger, Craig Wiseman, Ryan McMahon and Ryan Rabin. The Australian star accompanied the release with the song's music video, which begins with Urban paging through a flip book of himself singing in black and white. When he gets to the song's chorus, the clip switches to a live and in-color Urban, who plays his guitar in front of an animated background.

Urban's album The Speed of Now Part 1 will be released on Sept. 18. "In October 2019, this title came to me," he said in a video announcing the project. "I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast, faster and faster all the time. But music has always been the place where it slows down and doesn’t even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel so incredibly relevant."

The video also shared a handful of song names from the album including "Superman," Urban's recent single "Polaroid," "Gas," "Tumbleweed," "Change Your Mind" and "Wait." The album will likely continue Urban's journey into pop-country and other experimental sounds, an exploration he recently told Zane Lowe on Apple Music is inspired by his wife, Nicole Kidman. "What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist," he said. "Don't question it."

"You know, her whole thing is like, 'I'm interested in that. I'm going to go over there,'" the 52-year-old explained. "It's not like, 'Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?' None of that ever comes into it. She just goes towards something and I'm like, 'Can you do that?' She goes, 'I don't know, but I'm interested in that.' That fearlessness, and it's actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn't come into it. It's only curiosity. It's pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly. Oh yeah. Yeah. I definitely married up."

"She's got great taste in music because it has no... It's always visceral," Urban added of his wife. "It's just like, 'I don't know who the artist is. I don't know what genre it is. I don't know. I just love this song.' Boom. That's all that matters to her."