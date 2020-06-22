Keith Urban Shares His Favorite Thing About Being a Dad

✖

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and while there are lots of things he loves about being a father, one simple word is his favorite. "The first thing is probably just having someone call you dad," Urban told his record label. "I’m like, 'Omigosh! I’m her dad! That’s amazing.' That’s probably the first thing to me."

"I don’t know, I mean, the different personalities that our two daughters have, that’s amazing," he continued. "It’s such a long list I think. I always say…I think for the people that haven’t had kids – which I hadn’t for a long, long time. I didn’t have kids ‘til later on, and being around it is not the same as having them, you know? I realize that it’s not something that can be explained until you actually sort of have it, so I’m glad I got to experience that." On Father's Day, Kidman shared a simple and loving tribute to Urban as well as her own dad, Antony. The Oscar winner shared a post featuring two photos, the first a throwback snap of herself with her parents and sister and the second a shot of Urban and Kidman hugging their daughters. "The recipient of the love of a truly great father, and the wife of a truly great father," Kidman's caption read. "Happy Fathers Day."

Urban, Kidman and their daughters have been home together for the past several months due to the coronavirus pandemic and have been able to spend plenty of time with each other. "We're all good, the family's good," Urban previously told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he and Kidman are spending lots of time with their miniature poodle and playing games with their daughters. "Everybody's healthy and staying active," he said. "Lots and lots of family time. I'm actually really enjoying that, honestly."

The singer added that his family has been "creative," which is key for him. "I guess no matter what you do or where you are, somehow we've got to keep staying as creative as we possibly can — so a guy like me doesn't go crazy," he explained. "[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert. It's our little bit to try and help out."