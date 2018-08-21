Keith Urban Releases New Single, ‘Never Comin’ Down’

Fresh off the success of his No. 1 hit, “Coming Home,” Keith Urban has released another song from his latest Graffiti U album. The song, “Never Comin’ Down,” was written by Urban, along with Josh Kerr, James Abrahart and Shy Carter.

“Those three guys were mixing up some sort of various cocktail environment, figuratively and literally upstairs, and there was just such a great thing happening up there,” Urban recalls. “I had this drum beat that I had carried around for a bit, and I presented that, and we started building on that. It really started with a tribal rhythmic feel.”

“Never Comin’ Down,” with its rhythmic, pulsating beat and pop-infused sounds, may not fit perfectly in the country music mold – a fact that suits Urban just fine, since he intentionally continues to try to blur the genre lines.

“The listener is always going to decide what genre it fits into,” Urban tells Rolling Stone Country. “I’ve always made music that has felt not as country necessarily, that someone in Nashville may say, ‘Oh, this isn’t very country,’ but everybody else would say, ‘That’s totally country. What else is it?’ It’s all relative to where you are, what you’re immersed in, and how you define genres as a listener. My goal was to keep capturing my musical heart where it is right now. And it’s in motion. So this is musically where I’m at right now.”

The Australian native previously released “Female”and “Parallel Line” from Graffiti U, part of a 15-song record that Urban made entirely by thinking of his loyal fans.

“I hope that people can find their own personal connection to the stories, and how the songs make them feel,” says Urban. “Graffiti U is such personal expression, that I hope that the album makes someone feel inspired to be personally expressive in whatever they do in their own life. If the music does that, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Urban is currently on his Graffiti U World Tour, which will include a run of dates Down Under in 2019, with Julia Michaels serving as his opening act.

“I heard her EP [Nervous System] a while back,” Urban says of Michaels, who co-write and sang on “Coming Home” with Urban. “She put out a song called ‘Issues,’ and I loved it, and then I got her EP and there’s maybe just seven or eight songs on it, but I literally loved every single song on that record, and I thought I just [had] to figure out if I can write with her someday.”

Download “Never Comin’ Down” on iTunes. Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows at KeithUrban.net.

Photo Credit: Facebook/keithurban