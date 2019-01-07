Keith Urban’s Reaction to the ‘Flu Shots’ at the Golden Globes Had Twitter Cracking Up

Keith Urban attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night with wife Nicole Kidman, and the two were adorable as usual while walking on the red carpet and hanging out at their table inside.

Things got slightly uncomfortable during one of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh’s hosting bits, though, when “doctors” dressed in white lab coats made their way into the audience to offer seated celebrities a “flu shot,” which appeared to be the audience participation segment of the evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Judging by this GIF, Urban was not amused by the skit and appeared to recoil in horror when he was approached by a needle.

Keith Urban is a whole mood #goldenglobes The flu shots 😅 pic.twitter.com/yS9txKWCGl — Liv (@livparas) January 7, 2019

Twitter immediately seized on the singer’s reaction, with many joking that they felt the same way as Urban did about the interlude.

Lol at Keith Urban FREAKING out when the flu shot people came near him #goldenglobes — Paige Nichols 💚 (@Pagina924) January 7, 2019

“Keith Urban looked so offended when one of the flu shot doctors came up to him lmao,” one person wrote.

Lmao Keith Urban was ready to knock that flu shot guy OUT. Not me! Not today! — het queer icon (@despairdyke) January 7, 2019

Someone else hoped Urban would be able to inspire their friends this year.

Keith urban dodging the flu shot at the golden globes is exactly how I want all my friends dodging these fuck boys in 2019 — 𝖘𝖆𝖛𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 (@_thotpocket) January 7, 2019

Actor William Dafoe was also less than thrilled about the whole thing, at least according to this GIF.

willem dafoe was not sure about that flu shot situation pic.twitter.com/NdPDxxsCRl — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) January 7, 2019

Before they hit the Golden Globes, Urban and Kidman got some relaxation in during a trip to Sydney, Australia just ahead of the new year. The two were spotted spending some time at the beach with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, with all four members of the family wearing hats to protect them from the sun, judging by photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Urban and Kidman also shared some PDA on the beach, with the Oscar-winning actress leaning in to give her husband a kiss as he reclined on the sand. The family reportedly stayed in Australia for the holidays, spending Christmas at their Sydney home.

After they arrived back in the States, Urban headlined a free New Year’s Eve celebration in Nashville, where he performed to a crowd of 175,000 to 200,000 people.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison