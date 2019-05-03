Keith Urban Praises Tenille Townes’ Cover of ‘Stupid Boy’

Keith Urban is singing the praises of Tenille Townes, after the rising star sang a cover of Keith Urban‘s 2006 hit, “Stupid Boy.”

Hey @tenilletownes – on behalf of @sarahbuxton, Deanna Bryant, @davebergmusic and definitely ME – THANK YOU!!!!!! I LOOOOOOVE THIS VERSION!!! Kudos to you and the legendary Jay Joyce! – KUhttps://t.co/WWPAWfjqsV https://t.co/hbyZfGvGwF — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 3, 2019

“Hey [Tenille Townes] – on behalf of [Sarah Buxton], Deanna Bryant, [Dave Berg] and definitely ME – THANK YOU!!!!!!” Urban wrote, mentioning the names of the writers on the song. “I LOOOOOOVE THIS VERSION!!! Kudos to you and the legendary Jay Joyce! – KU”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Townes posted the song, which she recorded for Amazon Music, along with a tribute to the iconic tune, which became a Top 5 hit for Urban.

“There’s an intensity and emotion in ‘Stupid Boy’ that is real and makes it a favourite of mine to sing & stand for,” she posted. “I’ve always been such a big fan of [Keith Urban] and this song stuck with me the 1st time I heard it. “

Townes might be a rising star, but she is already getting plenty of attention. The Canadian, who is part of the current class of CMT’s Next Women of Country, still has several more shows on Dierks Bentley‘s Burning Man Tour. She will then hit the road with Miranda Lambert, performing several shows on Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, even though her upcoming tour boss once made her cry!

“It was my very first tour and night on a bus, first time playing an amphitheater, last summer,” Townes recalled to Taste of Country. “She ran to Target and got me this duffel bag filled with goodies and said, ‘These are your tour bus essentials.’”

Included in the bag was a hand-written note of encouragement, which is when Townes burst into tears.

“We’ve had a couple of moments where we’ve had heart-to-heart chats and just telling me she’s there for me if I ever need anything,” Townes said. “That means the world to me coming from her.”

Townes will join Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Lambert’s own trio, Pistol Annies, as the opening acts on Lambert’s tour – all acts Lambert chose because of how their music makes her feel.

“We didn’t set out to have an all-female tour,” Lambert told Pollstar. “But when we looked at this line-up, here’s a bunch of bada– girls rolling down the road, playing music, drinking beer, having fun and enjoying the fans. Every single one of them knows who she is; they’re all out making the music that comes from that.”

All of Townes’ upcoming shows can be found at TenilleTownes.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan