Keith Urban Praises Miley Cyrus’ New Record: ‘I Can’t Label It’

Keith Urban is a big fan of Miley Cyrus and her music, especially her latest She Is Coming album. Urban, who has admitted to being a fan of all styles of music, praises Cyrus for not sticking to one genre for her most recent project.

“I love Miley Cyrus’ new record,” Urban told iHeartRadio‘s Cody Alan. “It’s so crazy. It is its own thing! I can’t label it, which always suits me. I love when I can’t figure out what’s going on. There’s no genre. It’s got its own sound, its own structure. I really like it.”

Cyrus has, of course, been in the news for reasons other than her music, after she was spotted with Kaitlynn Carter after Cyrus’ surprise split from actor Liam Hemsworth. But none of that matters to Urban, who is always focused on finding the best music, sometimes from the most unlikely places.

“A laptop is a legit instrument for making music,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “So, I’ve always been a big believer in that. A lot of musicians frown on that, but it doesn’t have to be a traditional instrument in the sense of learning chords and knowing notes. You don’t need to know notes, you don’t need to know chords. You don’t need to know anything.

“But if you feel and can hear how to put something together, then that becomes your instrument. You’re playing this laptop like an instrument, and when people go, ‘Oh, well then anybody can do it,’” he continued. “I’m like, ‘Well no, they can’t.’ It’s a particular way this person plays that instrument, versus that person.”

Urban might be the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, but he also doesn’t want to limit his own music to just one genre.

“The listener is always going to decide what genre it fits into,” Urban told Rolling Stone Country, speaking of his latest Graffiti U record. “I’ve always made music that has felt not as country necessarily, that someone in Nashville may say, ‘Oh, this isn’t very country,’ but everybody else would say, ‘That’s totally country. What else is it?’

“It’s all relative to where you are, what you’re immersed in, and how you define genres as a listener,” he continued. “My goal was to keep capturing my musical heart where it is right now. And it’s in motion. So this is musically where I’m at right now.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin