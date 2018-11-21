Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Sell Country Estate Near Nashville

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been living in Nashville for years now, but the superstar couple has parted ways with one of the properties they own in Music City.

Urban and Kidman have leaving their charming farmhouse in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside Nashville, that they originally purchased in 2007 for $2.45 million, according to Variety. After putting the home on the market over two years ago for $3.45 million, the couple has now sold the property for $2.7 million.

The 5,086 square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms and is located down a long driveway and nestled in nature, making it the perfect place to go when you’re looking for some privacy.

A place for privacy

The main home is a red brick building with exterior moldings and white detailing, with lush greenery and plenty of trees surrounding the structure. The property is gated and sits on 35 acres of pastoral, rural land.

Making music

A piano is nestled in the corner of the living room in case inspiration strikes, while plenty of windows allow for light to flood the space. The family room features a plush white couch parked in front of a television, with the home’s vaulted ceilings making the room appear even larger.

Cooking with a view

The kitchen features granite counter-tops and an island housing two bar stools, while a dining nook off the kitchen features floor-to-ceiling windows allowing an extensive view of nature as well as plenty of natural lighting.

Upstairs

Up the stairs, a glass breezeway links the rest of the home to the master bedroom, which begins with a sitting room decorated with a cozy brown couch and tranquil hues.

Master envy

The master bedroom is the picture of serenity, with a canopy bed gazing out over a balcony and soothing blue walls and white carpet accentuating the room’s calm vibe. An expansive bathroom features pale green walls, gray counter-tops and a sleek white tub while a massive two-room walk-in-closet provides plenty of space for any wardrobe.

Room to sleep

Downstairs also includes guest and family bedrooms, some of which were presumably used for the couple’s daughters, Sunday and Faith. Like the rest of the home, the design is clean and modern with light colors and wood accents.

Amenities

In addition to the usual, the home also features a gym, office, three-car garage and utility barn. The whole home is outfitted in pale, neutral colors, and large windows are a theme throughout the inviting space.

Extra space

In addition to the main house, there’s also a white guest cottage next to the main building, offering even more room for visitors should the owners want to offer their guests more privacy, or as an option for the home’s caretakers or staff to sleep in.

The great outdoors

Winding branches around the home’s balcony give it even more natural charm, with an expanse of lawn providing plenty of space for outdoor activities.

Though they’ve sold the home, Kidman and Urban aren’t without lodging — they also own a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Nashville a penthouse in Sydney, Australia, a home in Beverly Hills and a condo in New York City.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz